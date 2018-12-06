Fantasy Live Podcast: Survive and advance, Part 1

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything fantasy football for Week 14! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week, including Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tearing his Achilles and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold moving closer toward coming back for the Jets (4:07). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 14 fantasy football preview for every game this weekend (10:35). Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious Pick" (55:40) and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (56:52).

