Odell Beckham wants someone 'coming home with us'

Odell Beckham believes his playoff-starved misery deserves a little company.

With the New York Giants' postseason hopes on life support, the prolific wide receiver hopes Big Blue can play big spoiler in the weeks ahead, starting with this week's game against the Washington Redskins.

"At this point, we can only focus on Washington," Beckham said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "There is no 'what if.' We're going out there to win. If our season is over, I'm making sure somebody else is coming home with us. That is the goal.

"The goal is to win all these games and see what happens, but if not, you have a tough game to play against us for the last four games."

New York hasn't been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, but the 4-8 squad would basically need a miracle to play in January. With that in mind, two of the Giants' final four games come against NFC East foes thirsty for wins to solidify their playoff hopes. The Giants play the 6-6 Redskins on Sunday and close out the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants' overtime victory over the Chicago Bears last week -- along with their 3-1 mark since the bye -- has Beckham feeling more upbeat about the team's late-season trajectory.

"Since the bye week, we're playing at a very, very high level," Beckham said. "I just hope we can continue that. That is all we can do at this point. Leave the rest of the season up to everybody else and focus on what we can control, which is winning our game and seeing what happens. Not really much more to say than that."

No club wants to be entering the final month of the season relegated to the role of spoiler, but it seems like Beckham is trying to keep a positive outlook for what has otherwise been another disappointing season for the Giants.