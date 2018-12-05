Neil Reynolds' Week 13 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 13 of the NFL season?

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams score points for fun, make timely big plays on defense and play excellent special teams. That combined with their NFL-best 11-1 record gives them top spot in the rankings.

New Orleans Saints

It's not a monumental drop for the Saints following last week's loss to Dallas but it will be vital to see how they respond in the coming weeks now teams have found a way to beat them.

New England Patriots

I want you all to brace yourselves now for this news... it will make it easier in the New Year. The New England Patriots will be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl. They are looking ominous again.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs fans will be outraged to see their Chiefs below New England. But KC lost to the Pats earlier this year and I'm worried they made hard work of beating the Raiders last Sunday.

Los Angeles Chargers

No Melvin Gordon? No problem. Philip Rivers is enjoying a career year and his character and steel makes him absolutely built for big games at the end of the season. The Chargers are in good hands.

Houston Texans

The Texans have the look of a complete team, as you would expect from a club who have now won nine straight. Offense, defense and special teams are contributing to the Texans' success.

Chicago Bears

We'll allow the Bears one stub of the toe last week against the Giants but they are still in control of the NFC North and the return of Mitchell Trubisky will provide a timely boost to the offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Back to back losses to Denver and the Chargers hurts, for sure. But this is very much a playoff team and one capable of scoring a lot of points. James Conner's ankle injury is a worry, though.

Seattle Seahawks

I could not be more impressed with the job Pete Carrroll has done with these Seahawks. Seattle have been running the ball for fun during a spell that has seen them win five of their last seven.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have won four straight and they look built for the playoffs. They can run the ball, get physical on both lines and they are playing some of the best defense in the NFL at the moment.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are fun to watch with the electrifying Lamar Jackson running through defenses at a record-setting rate. But he must be careful of regular visits to the infamous blue sideline tent.

Minnesota Vikings

I find it hard to drop the Vikings lower than this given the talent on their roster but they simply have not been able to recapture the magic of 2017. Committing to the running game would help.

Indianapolis Colts

That was a horrible showing in Jacksonville last Sunday and it served as a reminder that the Colts are still middle-of-the-pack for now. But that is good enough to be a playoff contender in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champs are decimated in the secondary and unable to find consistency on offense. But they are still alive and they know what it takes to make a late-season run.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are one of four AFC teams at 6-6 and just a game out of the playoff race. Like the Colts, they are alive but far from a complete squad. They do hang around and play tough, though.

Denver Broncos

I would have had this surging team placed higher had it not been for a brutal week that saw Emmanuel Sanders and Chris Harris Jr. go down with season-ending injuries. That really hurts.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are one of the more non-descript teams in the league. They're not terrible but they're also far from good. But they are a tough and bloody-minded unit who competes hard every week.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are not far away from sliding all the way out of playoff contention, especially when you consider they have to play the Saints twice in the final month of the regular season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I remain convinced that Dirk Koetter is on a coaching hot seat in Tampa but the Bucs are at least putting up a fight and are somehow still alive in the NFC playoff race at 5-7.

Washington Redskins

As was the case last year, injuries have hit the Redskins hard and ruined a promising season. Alex Smith and Colt McCoy are gone at quarterback, leaving Mark Sanchez in charge of the offense.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are right up there with the likes of Jacksonville and Atlanta as the biggest disappointments of 2018. At least the Falcons can point to injuries. Green Bay has Aaron Rodgers!

Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield endured a rough first half at Houston last week but showed me something in the second half and while the Browns are not playoff-bound, they have genuine hope for 2019.

New York Giants

The Giants have their very obvious struggles but they are helped out every week by two of the most dynamic offensive players in the entire league in Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

The wheels are officially off for the Falcons as they have lost four in a row. While head coach Dan Quinn should be safe, the same might not apply to offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Confidence and swagger is a wonderful thing. The Jags had lost seven straight but they jabbered away at the Colts like Super Bowl champions. I'm not a fan of that, but they got the win so...

Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia continues to have his players practice outside in snow and sub-zero temperatures ahead of dome games. He's trying to change a culture but could end up losing his locker room.

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a genuine danger every time he tucks the ball away and scrambles downfield. He is very much a work in progress as a passer but I think the Bills will be glad to have him in future years.

Cincinnati Bengals

Andy Dalton and A.J. Green are on injured reserve, the defense couldn't tackle a crossword and Hue Jackson continues to work his 'magic.' The Bengals are in a world of trouble and done for the year.

Arizona Cardinals

It;s been a largely disappointing season in Arizona and Josh Rosen is another of those young quarterbacks who needs some work. Larry Fitz and Chandler Jones lead the way as veteran stars.

New York Jets

Sam Darnold is expected back at the helm of the New York Jets this season but that is no guarantee of an end to the six-game losing streak that is going to doom head coach Todd Bowles.

San Francisco 49ers

Either side of San Francisco Bay lies two teams with just two wins to their name. Injuries derailed the 49ersï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ season before it even got started. I don't expect them to be this low in 2019.

Oakland Raiders

That was an encouraging fight against the Chiefs last week but the talent cupboard is officially bare in Oakland. They remind me of the Jags in 2013 when they embarked on a total rebuild.

