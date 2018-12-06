Missouri QB Drew Lock accepts invite to Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl added another quarterback.

Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock officially accepted an invitation to the pre-draft bowl.

Lock joins West Virginia's Will Grier and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, among the Senior Bowl QBs.

This is an impressive list of QB committed to the @seniorbowl @nflnetwork.

Drew Lock

Will Grier

Jarrett Stidham

Gardner Minshew II

Ryan Finley

Clayton Thorson

Trace McSorley â Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 6, 2018

After taking over the starting duties in 2015, Lock completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 11,820 yards and 96 touchdowns with 39 interceptions in four years at Missouri.

The Senior Bowl will take place Jan. 29, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will air on NFL Network.