Missouri QB Drew Lock accepts invite to Senior Bowl

  • By Around the NFL staff NFL.com
The Senior Bowl added another quarterback.

Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock officially accepted an invitation to the pre-draft bowl.

Lock joins West Virginia's Will Grier and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham, among the Senior Bowl QBs.

After taking over the starting duties in 2015, Lock completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 11,820 yards and 96 touchdowns with 39 interceptions in four years at Missouri.

The Senior Bowl will take place Jan. 29, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will air on NFL Network.

