Will Grier, Jarrett Stidham join Reese's Senior Bowl roster

With another college football season all but over, it's time to look toward many of these student-athletes' next steps in their football journey.

Postseason showcases dot the calendar, but the most notable of them all -- the Reese's Senior Bowl -- will welcome some of the top upperclassmen vying for a shot at pro football.

The Senior Bowl announced Wednesday 32 additions to the game's roster, including two big names in West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Auburn signal-caller Jarrett Stidham.

Grier was mentioned in the conversation for Heisman Trophy candidates for much of the season, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards and a 37-8 TD-INT ration while leading the Mountaineers to an 8-3 mark. Stidham, a transfer from Baylor, completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 2,421 yards and a 13-5 TD-INT ratio in helping the Tigers to a 7-5 finish.

Though Stidham is a redshirt junior, he completed his fourth year of eligibility this season, will graduate in December and declared his intention to enter the NFL draft Monday, qualifying him for the Senior Bowl. The additions of Grier and Stidham bring the total of quarterbacks to six with a couple more expected to join them in the coming weeks.

The Senior Bowl's roster now stands at 84 players and includes notable names such as running back Myles Gaskin (Washington), linebacker Josh Allen (Kentucky), defensive end Chase Winovich (Michigan), receiver David Sills V (West Virginia), offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (Washington), linebacker D'Andre Walker (Georgia) and receiver Deebo Samuel (South Carolina). The game will take place Jan. 29, 2019, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will aired on NFL Network.