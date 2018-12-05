Drew Brees continues to lead Pro Bowl voting by fans

As fan voting enters its final week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, with 950,818 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (884,888 votes) ranks second overall, while Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (747,516 votes), New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (718,108 votes) and Pittsburgh running back James Conner (664,897 votes) round out the top five.

Six of the top 10 vote getters -- Mahomes, Conner, Barkley, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill -- are currently in their first, second or third NFL season. Additionally, nine first-or-second year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.

Through the end of the voting period on December 13, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Fans are able to vote as many times as they like through both NFL.com/ProBowlVote or directly on twitter.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC and NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS

Quarterback Drew Brees, New Orleans: 950,818 votes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 884,888 votes

Running back Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams: 747,516 votes

Running back Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: 718,108 votes

Running back James Conner, Pittsburgh: 664,897 votes

Quarterback Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams: 658,150

Wide receiver Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 630,392

Running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans: 582,550

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kansas City: 560,994

Tight end Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 551,249

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.