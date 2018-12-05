ATN Podcast: What’s got you jazzed?

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to a swathe of NFL news, including -- WR Kelvin Benjamin being cut from the Bills (6:30), Josh Johnson, temporarily, jumps ship from the AAF's San Diego Fleet to the Washington Redskins (10:10), Bruce Arians is a tad thirsty (15:30), more Kareem Hunt news (20:20), the injured reserve claims more poor souls such as Greg Olsen and A.J. Green (22:40). After, 'What's Got You Jazzed' (32:00) heading into the back stretch of the season? The Chargers are surging (34:25), record breakers areâ¦breaking records (39:40), and there's a triplet that is better than Mahomes/Kelce/Hill and Donald/Gurley/Goff combined (46:20)?

Listen to the podcast below: