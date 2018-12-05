Panthers QB Cam Newton (shoulder) limited in practice

Cam Newton was officially limited in practice on Wednesday with a right shoulder injury.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback wasn't seen throwing during the portion of practice open to the media, but dismissed concerns about his shoulder issue.

"I'm healthy enough to play and I'm not going to let nothing hold me back," Newton said, via Max Henson of the team's official website.

Newton has been dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder. The quarterback had shoulder surgery in 2017, and intimated the current issue could be lingering from that procedure.

"You have to learn how to manage pain," Newton said.

Added the QB: "You've just got to live with it. Father Time ain't nobody's friend."

During the Panthers' four-game losing skid, Newton has thrown at least one interception in each game. He tied a career-high with four INTs in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Ron Rivera wouldn't unequivocally say Newton would play this week versus the Cleveland Browns, saying "we'll see," but it would be hard to imagine the starter sitting out.

"We just do the best we can with it...," Rivera said of Newton's shoulder. "He's going to do whatever he can to try to win."

With the Panthers sitting at 6-6, their playoff hopes are teetering on the edge of the abyss with a difficult schedule down the stretch. If Carolina is eliminated from contention in the next few weeks, shutting down Newton might be in play for the Panthers.