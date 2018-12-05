NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

Here are the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season. Click here for a full breakdown of the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.
NFC
CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title
Los Angeles Rams (11-1) (at Chicago (8-4), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Los Angeles clinches a first round bye with:
1) LAR win
New Orleans Saints (10-2) (at Tampa Bay (5-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
1) NO win or tie OR
2) CAR loss or tie
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:
1) MIN loss + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (10-2) (vs. Baltimore (7-5), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:
1) KC win or tie OR
2) MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie
New England Patriots (9-3) (at Miami (6-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
1) NE win or tie
Houston Texans (9-3) (vs. Indianapolis (6-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
1) HOU win + TEN loss or tie OR
2) HOU tie + TEN loss
Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) (vs. Cincinnati (5-7), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
1) LAC win + MIA loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR 2) LAC tie + MIA loss + DEN loss + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie as long as both IND and TEN both don't tie