NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 14

Here are the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season. Click here for a full breakdown of the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

NFC

CLINCHED: Los Angeles Rams -- NFC West division title

Los Angeles Rams (11-1) (at Chicago (8-4), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Los Angeles clinches a first round bye with:

1) LAR win

New Orleans Saints (10-2) (at Tampa Bay (5-7), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

1) NO win or tie OR

2) CAR loss or tie

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth with:

1) MIN loss + PHI loss or tie + WAS loss or tie

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (10-2) (vs. Baltimore (7-5), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth with:

1) KC win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie

New England Patriots (9-3) (at Miami (6-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

1) NE win or tie

Houston Texans (9-3) (vs. Indianapolis (6-6), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

1) HOU win + TEN loss or tie OR

2) HOU tie + TEN loss

Los Angeles Chargers (9-3) (vs. Cincinnati (5-7), Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

1) LAC win + MIA loss or tie + DEN loss or tie + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie OR 2) LAC tie + MIA loss + DEN loss + IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie as long as both IND and TEN both don't tie