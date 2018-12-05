Mitch Trubisky confident he'll play for Bears vs. Rams

Mitch Trubisky is heading toward a return.

The Chicago Bears quarterback said he expects to play in Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I do. Just have to show coach," Trubisky said Wednesday, via NFL Network's Stacey Dales. "I feel confident that I'll be ready to go."

Speaking prior, Matt Nagy wouldn't state unequivocally that his starting quarterback would return after sitting out two games with a shoulder injury but sounded optimistic. The coach just wanted to see his starter on the practice field first.

"I feel strong that he will play, but I have to see more," Nagy said. "I feel good about it. I'm anxious to get him out there and see him throw the ball around in practice with the guys."

Trubisky missed the past two games after injuring his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of a Week 11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on a late hit by safety Harrison Smith after a play where the QB scrambled out of the pocket.

"Arm feels really good," Trubisky said. "Just throwing as much as they'll let me and taking care of it. I'm just making sure I'm 100 percent when I get back out there."

Chase Daniel started in Trubisky's stead, leading the Bears to a victory over the Detroit Lions and an overtime loss to the New York Giants. Daniel is a fine veteran backup, but the NFC North-leading Bears need their starter back as the games begin to ramp up, starting with Sunday night's tilt versus the star-studded Rams.

Trubisky's likely return would represent a big boost for the Bears. The second-year signal-caller progressed each week under Nagy until the injury struck. His dual-threat ability to win with his arm or legs stresses defenses in ways Daniel could not.

Chicago, as it had with Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson, provided Trubisky two weeks to get as close to full health as possible.

The quarterback said Wednesday he feels "real close" to 100 percent.

With Trubisky looking like he'll be back, the Bears should be near full force as they speed towards their first postseason appearance since the 2010 season.