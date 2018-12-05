Jamal Adams: Jets 'running out of time' for changes

The New York Jets are riding a six-game losing streak and currently sit on a 3-9 record.

Jobs are often at stake in a results-driven league, but safety Jamal Adams doesn't believe head coach Todd Bowles is the root of the problem as the Jets are en route to a fourth straight losing season.

"Bowles is not the reason, he's not the problem," Adams said Tuesday on WFAN. "There are other problems in that building, and I feel for him. I really do.

"I feel for him, and Coach Bowles, he's always going to say don't worry about him, he'll be all right. He's a selfless guy and I can't respect more than that. Again, it's not his problems that are going on right now. But at the end of the day, I support him."

Bowles is clearly on the hot seat given the past four seasons.

After a 10-6 record in his first season at the helm in 2015, the Jets under Bowles have gone 13-31 entering Week 14. Adams, who's previously defended Bowles for not being part of the Jets' problems, admits there needs to be a collective effort for transformation.

"Everybody just has to do their part in the organization," Adams said. "We got to change it; it needs to be changed because to me, we're running out of time. We're running out of time."

The problems have run deep on both sides of the football this season, punctuated by the Jets blowing a 16-0 lead in Week 13.

While the offense has been without rookie quarterback Sam Darnold the past four games, the unit currently ranks 30th in the league and 26th in scoring. Bowles is a defensive-minded coach, but the Jets rank 23rd in total defense, 16th in passing, 26th against the run and 22nd in points allowed per game.

Nevertheless, Adams desires to talk to the Jets' decision-makers during the offseason to provide input on what he sees as issues holding back the team.

"I definitely do," Adams said. "At the end of the day, man, we're all in this together. If people don't speak up, it's going to stay the same. We all have to speak up, but we all have to say what's on our minds.

"It's not really time for, 'Oh, don't say this, don't say that.' No, we need to say this, we need to say that because we need to change it. It needs to be changed. So, that's something that I've thought about and I plan to definitely do. I just want to know what's going to happen, what's going to go on, what we can do to make this thing better."

In the meantime, Adams, one of the team's five captains, remains steadfast in backing his head coach in the face of all the adversity.

Whether the safety's public vote of confidence carries weight with team brass remains to be seen when the decision to keep or cut ties with Bowles in on the table.