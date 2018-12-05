Phillip Lindsay, Todd Gurley among NFL Players of the Week

Denver Broncos rookie dynamo Phillip Lindsay has quickly made a habit of breaking off big runs and garnering notice.

According to NFL Research, Lindsay's 6.08 yards per carry this season is the third-highest in a season since 1970 (minimum 150 carries).

On top of putting up statistics that only the likes of Jamaal Charles (2010) and Barry Sanders (1997) have bettered since Nixon was in office, the Denver running back collected his first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor following another stupendous effort on Sunday in a Week 13 24-10 Broncos triumph over the Bengals.

Lindsay led a group of honorees grabbing weekly honors for the first time this season as Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Chargers kick returner Desmond King hauled in AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled NFC Defensive Player of the Week and Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas secured NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The reliably outstanding Todd Gurley was the only honoree to repeat as the Rams running back rushed to his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Lindsay helped the Broncos stay in the playoff hunt as he exploded for 157 yards rushing on just 19 carries (an astounding 8.3 yards per tote) and scored twice on the ground. Lindsay scored from 6 yards out off right tackle to open the game's scoring and added a 65-yard streak for a score off left end in the third quarter to put the game away.

Gurley was the go-to weapon for the Rams' offense as it clinched an outright NFC West title with a 30-16 victory on Sunday, tallying 132 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries. He added three catches for 33 yards for good measure. With the Rams holding a precarious 16-13 lead in the fourth quarter, Gurley closed the game out with both of his scores coming in the final stanza. He scored off the right end from 13 yards with what would be the eventual game-winner before salting the game away with a 2-yard plunge.

With a game-high eight tackles (two for a loss), a sack and two passes defensed, Wagner had a sterling day as it was, but it was his 98-yard interception for a score that put the exclamation point on the Seahawks' 43-16 rout of the 49ers.

Howard, who had two passes defensed and three tackles, nabbed two interceptions as the Dolphins defense clamped down during a 21-17 win against the Bills.

King had an all-around outstanding day for the Chargers in their pivotal 33-30 win over the Steelers on Sunday night. He had nine tackles and two passes defensed with a 21-yard kick return and a huge 73-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 23.

A perfect day was had by Rosas, culminating with a 44-yard game-winning kick in overtime to send the Giants past the Bears, 30-27. Rosas was three for three on field goals, with a 57-yarder to begin New York's scoring in the second quarter and a 37-yard boot in the fourth. He was likewise three for three with point-after attempts.