Bruce Arians isn't interested in Packers coaching job

Bruce Arians said he only wanted to coach in Cleveland. He's sticking to that statement.

Predictably, after stated interest in joining the Browns, Arians name was linked to the latest coaching vacancy in Green Bay. The former Cardinals coach, however, quickly squashed any rumors about the 'no risk it, no biscuit' play-caller joining Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin.

During an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, Arians said he has no interest in replacing Mike McCarthy.

"No, not at all," Arians said. "If I ever return to coaching it will only be in Cleveland."

When Gelb noted that Green Bay is one of the more desirable openings to come available, Arians held to his stance.

"Yeah, it is," Arians said. "It's just I have no desire to coach in Green Bay."

Every NFL team that fires its coach should be looking for an offensive innovator to take the reins, so it would be natural for speculation about Arians to run rampant. His stance on not wanting to join the Packers should effectively end most of that theory-crafting before it starts.