Raiders signing former Broncos RB C.J. Anderson

The Oakland Raiders are reaching out to a former AFC West rival for help in the backfield.

Oakland is signing former Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Anderson had worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier in the week, but now lands in the East Bay after K.C. signed Charcandrick West.

Anderson was released by the Carolina Panthers in November after he tallied just 24 carries for 104 yards in nine games.

In Oakland, Anderson joins an RB room already populated by Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. The Raiders rushed for a season-high 171 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

The Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.