DDFP: Week 13 recap with MJD & Pie-Off VII

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to go sit on his magic floating lounge chair to kibitz with Maurice Jones-Drew about the Packers firing Mike McCarthy (3:20) and would it make sense for the Packers to move on from a 35-year-old Aaron Rodgers and rebuild (11:00)? Next, after a quick message from the head of Pie-Off officiating, Dean Blandino, Dave sits down in Studio 66 with the Pie-Off VII Blue Ribbon panel consisting of last year's champion Marc Istook along with previous winners Handsome Hank and Tara Deeker (19:13). Leader of Hanzus Corp, Dan Hanzus gives his prepared statement about why he believes Hanzus Corp. deserved better trophies (36:00) and Hanzus Corp member Ann Bates Skypes in to tease a potential return next Pie-Off (39:56). After tasting their pies in Studio 66, Shek moved onto Stage 1 to taste all of the NFL Media's entries and eventually announced the winner of Pie-Off VII (53:35).

