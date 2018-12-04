Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith among 2019 Pro Bowl captains

Pro Football Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher, and Demarcus Ware will serve as 2019 Pro Bowl Legends Captains, the NFL announced. The Pro Bowl will feature a match-up between the AFC and NFC, with each conference led by two Legends Captains - one offensive and one defensive.

Kelly (offense) and Ware (defense) will lead the AFC, while Smith (offense) and Urlacher (defense) will lead the NFC. The four Legends Captains, who were collectively selected to 30 Pro Bowls, will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The captains will not only be present at the Pro Bowl game, but they will also be attending various events throughout Pro Bowl Week in Orlando.

With a start time of 3:00 PM ET, the 2019 Pro Bowl will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game start at $45 and are on sale now at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale.

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on Tuesday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET live on NFL Network.

JIM KELLY: A member of the 2002 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Kelly was a five-time Pro Bowl selection during his 11-year career with the Buffalo Bills and appeared in four consecutive Super Bowl games (XXV-XXVIII). Since retiring, Kelly has established Hunter's Hope, a foundation named in honor of his son Hunter, on behalf of Krabbe patients. The Kelly for Kids Foundation was established in 1986 to assist with improving the quality of life for disabled and disadvantaged children in Western New York. Jim Kelly played college football at the University of Miami and was inducted into the university's hall of fame in 1992. Jim Kelly has been battling cancer of the upper jaw since 2013.

EMMITT SMITH: A member of the 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Smith was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection in 15 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, and is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with the Cowboys, and Super Bowl XXVIII MVP. Emmitt was voted AP NFL Most Valuable Player in 1993 and was a member of the NFL 1990 All-Decade Team. The highly decorated running back is the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards (18,355) and rushing touchdowns (164). Emmitt Smith was a unanimous All-American at the University of Florida; and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Since retiring, Smith has been an active businessman and philanthropist. He also won the 2006 season of Dancing with the Stars.

BRIAN URLACHER: An eight-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Urlacher spent his entire 13-year career with the Chicago Bears. He was voted NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2000, named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and was selected as a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. In 2014, Urlacher participated in the USO Chairman's Holiday tour, visiting US troops around the world.

DEMARCUS WARE: A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time First Team All-Pro, DeMarcus Ware played for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos during his 12-year NFL career. The two-time NFL sack leader was a member of the Super Bowl 50 Broncos team and included in the NFL 2000's All-Decade Team. He is a two-time winner of the Butkus Award -- given to the best linebackers in America who also uphold the responsibility of serving others by giving back.

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football - from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.