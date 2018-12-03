NFL UK Live January tour tickets on sale Thursday

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway hits the road in January with some of the biggest stars of the National Football League visiting Southampton, Birmingham and Liverpool! Previous guests at NFL UK Live include Odell Beckham, Josh Norman, Earl Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Landon Collins, Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins so expect some big names to join us at these venues which we haven't visited since 2017.

A collection of current players and alumni will take part in the NFL UK Live shows, presented by Subway, on the following dates:

Dates:

Monday 14th January - St Mary's Stadium - Southampton

Tuesday 15th January - New Alexandra Theatre - Birmingham

Wednesday 16th January - Floral Pavilion - The Wirral

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 6 at 1pm) via Ticketmaster.

If you're lucky enough to grab tickets, you can expect some lively chat and plenty of fun and games during the course of each show, which runs from 7.30pm until 9.45pm (doors open at 6pm). There will be an opportunity for fans to win prizes, ask questions of the players and even take to the stage with these stars of the NFL. Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will host all three shows.

Tickets are priced at £7 with all ticket proceeds, excluding £1 booking fee going to Sport Relief.

BUY TICKETS THIS THURSDAY