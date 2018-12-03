NFL UK Live January tour tickets on sale

NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, is back this January with some of the biggest stars of the League. NFL UK Live will hit the road to visit Southampton, Birmingham and Merseyside! Expect a lineup of big names to join us as we look forward to returning to these venues for the first time since 2017. Previous guests at NFL UK Live include Odell Beckham, Josh Norman, Earl Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Landon Collins, Andrew Luck, Kirk Cousins.

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds will host all three shows, and will be joined on stage by a collection of current players and alumni on the following dates:

Monday 14th January - St Mary's Stadium - Southampton, SO14 5FP.

Tuesday 15th January - New Alexandra Theatre - Birmingham, B5 4DS

Wednesday 16th January - Floral Pavilion - The Wirral, CH45 2JS

(Shows run from 7.30pm-9.45pm, doors open 6pm)

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The interactive show will give fans the opportunity to ask questions to the stars of the NFL and even take to the stage to win prizes. Tickets are priced at £7 with all ticket proceeds, excluding £1 booking fee going to Sport Relief.

Please note, this event will adhere to the NFL Clear Bag Policy.