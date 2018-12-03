Chiefs expected to sign RB Charcandrick West

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to replace Kareem Hunt.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that K.C. is expected to sign running back Charcandrick West, per sources informed of the decision.

West was the logical choice to pair with Spencer Ware for the Chiefs' playoff run. West spent the first four years of his career in Kansas City after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 5-foot-1, 205-pound back is familiar with Andy Reid's playbook and the Chiefs staff knows where he excels.

West compiled 999 yards on 266 carries with seven touchdowns in four seasons in Kansas City. He enjoyed his best season in 2015, generating 634 rushing yards and four TD on 160 totes, as the lead back, sharing the load with Ware.

West was cut by the Chiefs in August, as the team went with a healthy Ware and Hunt as their primary ball carriers. West briefly signed with the Jets and worked out with the Buccaneers earlier this season, but hasn't played a single regular-season down.

Reuniting West and Ware should allow for a seamless transition as the Chiefs press towards January football.

Free agent running back C.J. Anderson also worked out in K.C. but the Chiefs went with the more familiar player. Per Rapoport, Anderson had a "really good" workout and is ready if another issue strikes.