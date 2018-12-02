ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 13 recap!

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Green Bay parting ways with long time head coach Mike McCarthy following Sunday's loss to Arizona (1:00). After, the heroes explore the NFC North playoff picture following Chicago's grizzly loss to the Giants (7:20), TB12 eclipses 1k rushing (!!!) ...and also muzzles Minnesota (13:15), Kansas City fends off a pesky Raiders' bunch (25:00), Lamar Jackson's lissome running style was enough to overcome the Dirty Birds, but will he and Flacco share snaps in the near future (30:40), Houston's defense flusters Baker Mayfield (36:00) and the race for the AFC South crown becomes wider with Indy's loss to division foe Jags (42:30). Lastly, the heroes illuminate the keys to the Chargers victory in Pittsburgh on SNF (1:11:30)!

Listen to the podcast below: