Bills' Jerry Hughes confronts, shouts at refs after loss

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes confronted referees and yelled at them in the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium after the team's 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

In a video tweeted by Jon Scott of Spectrum News Buffalo, Hughes is seen shouting at refs as another unidentified man pushes him away.

"I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you guaranteed," Hughes shouted as he was pushed away.

Hughes accused one of the referees of directing derogatory language against him during the game. However, he denied the confrontation took place while speaking to reporters in the locker room. He even told a reporter he "would love to see the video" of him yelling. It's unclear what prompted Hughes to confront the referees after the game.

The NFL will be looking into the incident.

"I lost the game so I'm supposed to angry," Hughes said, per The Buffalo News. "We just played our butts off for four quarters and we came six inches short of winning the game. I think myself and a lot of Buffalo Bills fans are upset right now. That's the nature of playing sports. Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose."