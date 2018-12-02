Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 13 games

Here are the injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games:

1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off with a right foot injury and has been ruled out against the Denver Broncos.

2. Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was carted off the field with a lower leg injury and has been ruled out against the Bengals. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Harris is believed to have suffered a broken fibula and is likely bound for injured reserve.

Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is questionable to return after suffering an injury to his ribs.

3. Buffalo Bills center Russell Bodine has been ruled out against the Miami Dolphins after suffering a leg injury in the first quarter.

4. Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a knee injury and his return is questionable against the Arizona Cardinals. Guard Byron Bell is questionable after suffering a knee injury.

5. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will not return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering a foot injury.

6. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun is questionable to return with a knee injury.

7. Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph is questionable to return against the Cleveland Browns with a neck injury.

8. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

9. Cardinals safety Budda Baker is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.

10. New Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered an injury to the ribs and is questionable to return against the Chicago Bears.

11. Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been ruled out against the Panthers with a toe injury.

12. Miami Dolphins cornerback Cornell Armstrong suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return against the Buffalo Bills.

13. The New York Jets listed quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) as inactive for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

14. The Kansas City Chiefs listed safety Eric Berry (heel) as inactive for Sudnay's game against the Oakland Raiders.