Week 13 Fantasy Live Blog: Lamar Jackson starts again

The Baltimore Ravens strap in for rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson's second career start. Jackson lifted the Ravens a week ago in his first start in relief of veteran Joe Flacco, and the latter's lingering hip injury gives the team an extended preview of its future.

11:51 a.m. - Odell throws his second passing touchdown of the season

No one debates whether Odell Beckham Jr. has talent, but his penchant for long touchdown throws suggest the Giants have only begun to tap into his skill set.



11:14 a.m. - Bears re-enact the Fridge's Super Bowl touchdown

The Bears decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from just beyond the goal line. Lacking their usual starting quarterback, head coach Matt Nagy decided to get creative:



11:00 a.m. - Peyton Barber fumbles at terrible moment

Peyton Barber just needed to beat one man in order to extend the Bucaneers' lead. Unfortunately for Barber, that man was Thomas Davis. The veteran linebacker forced a fumble and, after a Carolina recovery, created a seven-point swing.



10:54 a.m. - Davante Adams somehow gets two feet down on touchdown

While the Packers' season looks all but over, Davante Adams offers hope for their future. Adams scored his 11th touchdown of the season Sunday, beating Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker in the back of the end zone and somehow getting both of his feet down before momentum carried him out of bounds.



10:50 a.m. - A.J. Green ruled out with a foot injury

A.J. Green, who had just returned from a toe injury, didn't last long before leaving Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Bengals have already ruled Green out.



10:44 a.m. - Greg Olsen ruled out with a foot injury

A star-crossed season for Greg Olsen has taken another unfortunate turn when the star tight end limped off the field with a foot injury. The Panthers have already ruled out a return which doesn't bode well for Olsen's immediate future. Of course, Olsen missed a chunk of the early season with a foot injury, so this situation merits considerable attention in the coming days.



10:31 a.m. - Christian McCaffrey shows his explosiveness

Christian McCaffrey's breakout sophomore season continued unabated Sunday. On a designed rollout, Cam Newton found McCaffrey open in the flat and the running back did the rest. Note the way McCaffrey doesn't even load up on his leap and still hits the pylon. Perfect execution like that will help Carolina break out of its funk.



10:25 a.m. - Lamar Jackson + option = touchdown

Hear me out. Lamar Jackson, one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history with an extensive skill set, can do significant damage when he doesn't have to fight his play calls. The Ravens appear to have learned as much Sunday, allowing Jackson to run the option inside the red zone. The rookie quarterback should receive opportunities to show off his passing abilities today as well, but Baltimore should continue making life easy for Jackson.