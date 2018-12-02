Injury roundup: Packers' Cobb expected to face Cards

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In five games this season, Cobb has 26 catches on 38 targets for 258 yards and one touchdown.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who has been suffering from a knee injury, will be a game-time decision.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on from Rapoport:

1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, listed as questionable with a back injury, is expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but on a limited basis. The team will work him back slowly.

2. Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who rose unexpectedtly to the role of starter in the last few weeks, is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

3. Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) is listed as questionable and unlikely to play against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's doing everything he can but needs at least another week.

4. Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, who finally returned to practice this week after a months-long battle with a heel injury, is not expected to play against the Oakland Raiders.

5. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is considered a game-time decision today, but defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to play against the Cleveland Browns.

6. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) missed a few days of practice, but publicly declared he would be good to go. Expect to see him play against the New England Patriots.