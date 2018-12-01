NFL mourns death of former President George H.W. Bush

Former United States President George H.W. Bush passed away Friday at the age of 94.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, along with NFL team owners and players offered their condolences to the Bush family.
Statement from Texans Chairman and COO Cal McNair on President George H. W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/1pjqvAdajXâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 1, 2018
Statement from New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson:
"With the passing of President Bush, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Tom and I always enjoyed the company of George and Barbara, whether receiving their gracious hospitality in visits to their summer home in Kennebunkport, hosting them at Saints games or being in their company in other events in New Orleans, a city that we know they loved. We valued our strong friendship with George and Barbara. From serving his country in World War II, to a long, highly-successful and admirable career as a public servant culminating with serving as our 41st president, backed by a desire to give back to his nation and to those less fortunate through philanthropy, President Bush lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace as he rejoins his beloved Barbara in Heaven."
President George H. W. Bush speaking with @SeanPayton before the NFC Championship game on Jan. 24, 2010 #Saints pic.twitter.com/xVu2Wvm5jMâ New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 1, 2018
Rest In Peace President Bush. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/7gSS76ErJGâ JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 1, 2018
Rest In Peace 41.â Johnathan Joseph (@JJOE2424) December 1, 2018
Humble.
Devoted.
Leaders.#RIPGeorgeHWBush #RCM #RIPBobMcNair pic.twitter.com/r7oy3KS0vP
George & Laura: Sending my sincerest condolences to you and the entire Bush family for your loss. George HW Bush was a man of the highest character & leaves us with a legacy of service ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½. âServe one another humbly in love.â - Galatians 5:13 #Bush41 #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/lmgWegFs0hâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) December 1, 2018