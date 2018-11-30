Chiefs release Kareem Hunt after video surfaces

The Chiefs are parting ways with Kareem Hunt.

Kansas City is releasing the running back, the team announced Friday evening.

"Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt," the team said in a statement. "At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately."

Hunt was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL after a video showing Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a February incident at a Cleveland hotel was published by TMZ on Friday. The Chiefs followed by releasing Hunt less than an hour later.

"I want to apologize for my actions," Hunt said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."

The surveillance video shows Hunt getting into a confrontation with a woman while being restrained by others. After exchanging words with her, he shoves her before she strikes him in the face. Hunt then shoves another man into the woman, pushing her to the floor. Hunt eventually makes his way over to her and kicks her in the leg while she is on the floor.

Cleveland Police confirmed to NFL.com that no arrests were made in the incident and Hunt has not been charged.

Hunt was sent home early from the Chiefs' practice facility shortly after the video was published, a source told Rapoport.

Neither the NFL nor the Chiefs had seen the video before it was released Friday, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. The NFL made several attempts to obtain it. The hotel said it was corporate policy to only turn over surveillance video to law enforcement. Cleveland Police Dept. public information officer Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed to NFL.com the police did not release the video.

According to a police report obtained by NFL.com, witnesses gave conflicting reports to officers about what led to the altercation. Hunt said he found two women with a man he knew when he returned to his room at The Metropolitan in Cleveland early on the morning of Feb. 10. He said he told the women to leave after learning they were 19 years old. One of the women said she was told to leave after she refused to be with one of the men in the room with Hunt.

Witnesses told police that one of the women involved yelled in the hallway and banged on the door of the room after being escorted out. One of the men with Hunt told police that the woman called Hunt names and used racial slurs before Hunt confronted her.

Speaking to reporters in August, Hunt referred to the incident: "I've learned from it and I'm focused on football."