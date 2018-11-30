Kareem Hunt seen shoving, kicking woman in incident

Newly released video shows Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation that occurred at a Cleveland hotel in February. The video first surfaced Friday on the website TMZ.

The surveillance video shows Hunt getting into a confrontation with a woman while being restrained by others. After exchanging words with her, he shoves her before she strikes him in the face. Hunt then shoves another man into the woman, pushing her to the floor. Hunt eventually makes his way over to her and kicks her in the leg while she is on the floor.

Cleveland Police confirmed to NFL.com that no arrests were made in the incident and Hunt has not been charged.

Hunt was sent home early from the Chiefs' practice facility shortly after the video was published, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

According to a police report obtained by NFL.com, witnesses gave conflicting reports to police about what led to the altercation. Hunt told officers he found two women with a man he knew when he returned to his room at The Metropolitan in Cleveland early on the morning of Feb. 10. He said he told the women to leave after learning they were 19 years old. One of the women said she was told to leave after she refused to be with one of the men in the room with Hunt.

Witnesses told police that one of the women involved yelled in the hallway and banged on the door of the room after being escorted out. One of the men with Hunt told police that the woman called Hunt names and used racial slurs before Hunt confronted her.

Speaking to reporters in August, Kareem Hunt referred to the incident: "I've learned from it and I'm focused on football."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also spoke in August about the incidents involving Hunt.

"I'm sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won't be in those kind of situations in the future," Clark Hunt said.

Hunt has rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games for the Chiefs this season. He led the league in rushing as a rookie last year with 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.