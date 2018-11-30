LeGarrette Blount still believes Suh is a dirty player

Time hasn't affected Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount's opinion on Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

There is some history here between the two players, as Blount categorized Suh as a dirty player in the past. The two were even involved in a shoving match in Week 17 of the 2016 season when Blount played for the New England Patriots and Suh for the Miami Dolphins.

Two seasons later, Blount didn't hesitate when asked in the locker room if he still believed Suh to be a dirty player.

"I do," Blount told reporters Thursday, via the Lions' official website.

Blount declined to go into specifics on what disturbed him about Suh's play, which has included numerous personal foul infractions and on-field skirmishes with other players throughout his career, or what led to the confrontation in 2016.

"It doesn't really matter now," Blount said.

There is a difference between playing hard-nosed football and pushing the envelope, of course. But the Lions running back declined to go into what he believes surround playing outside of established rules on the football field.

"I mean, I think it's pretty obvious what crosses the line," Blount told reporters. "You see guys do it all the time; you know what I'm saying? So I would just rather not speak on that."

Blount and Suh have every opportunity to renew acquaintances when the Lions host the Rams at Ford Field in Week 13 action.

While Suh returns to the city where his career began and the Rams have an opportunity to regain control of the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, the spotlight could fall on Blount and Suh whenever the two meet on the field on any given play.