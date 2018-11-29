Dave Dameshek Football Program: Red Challenge Flag Picks

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank so they can make their Week 13 Red Challenge Flag Picks! First up though, Willie McGinest drops by the studio to kibitz about Big Ben's recent comments about how he's allowed to criticize teammates (4:30), the issues with the USC Trojans (15:20) and if Patriots fans should be worried about Tom Brady's play (18:33). Next, Handsome Hank talks about the current state of the Miami Dolphins and their playoff chances (22:43). Finally, the guys wrap up the show with their Week 13 Red Challenge Flag Picks (24:52).

