Around The NFL Podcast: Previewing Week 13 games

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Dak-time in Jerryworld, shushing the Saints on Thursday Night Football (:30)! Then the heroes preview an impressive Week 13 NFL schedule. Will teams that passed on Lamar Jackson eat crow, or will the Dirty Birds' of Atlanta take flight against the Ravens (11:00). Can the Texans, winners of eight-straight, beat the Offensive Rookie of the Month, Baker Mayfield (29:10)? Luck continues to pace the Colts versus the Jags (35:20) and how many points will the Chiefs pour on the Raiders (53:15)?