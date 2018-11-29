Cowboys snap Saints' streak in low-scoring shocker

A big upset in Big D! The Dallas Cowboys (7-5) snapped the New Orleans Saints' (10-2) 10-game winning streak with a low-scoring shocker, 13-10, at AT&T Stadium to kick off Week 13. Here's what we learned:

1. To stop the MVP favorite Drew Brees and his record-setting Saints offense in 2018, it had to take a Herculean effort on defense, one the Ravens, Vikings, Rams and Eagles had failed to muster in their earlier clashes with New Orleans. On Thursday night, Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and the Cowboys provided such an effort. Dallas held the Saints to a season-low 10 points and 176 total yards in a surprising slugfest at Jerryworld. The Cowboys' pass rush frustrated Brees, who was averaging 285 yards per game and a 76 completion percentage, all night long. The future Hall of Famer finished with just 111 passing yards and uncharacteristically missed on a number of throws, including his final one. Down three points just ahead of the two-minute warning, an off-balance Brees underthrew Alvin Kamara on an underneath toss. Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis scooped the ball up before it landed on the turf, securing the victory with one of the most ill-advised interceptions of Brees' career. The Cowboys proved in the victory that their defense could not only hang with, but overwhelm the most explosive offenses in the league.

Around The NFL will have more on Dallas' victory shortly.