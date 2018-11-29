Gil Brandt enshrined into Cowboys Ring of Honor

Gil Brandt's name is unveiled at AT&T Stadium. (Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press)

Former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt was enshrined into the team's Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony at Thursday's game between the New Orleans Saints and Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Brandt gave a brief speech after formally becoming the 22nd member of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor during the team's 13-10 victory:

"First, a very special thanks to Jerry Jones and the entire Jones family for this great honor of being inducted into the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. I also want to thank my beautiful wife Sara and my wonderful son Hunter for always being by my side. And I want to thank three legends who aren't with us anymore, but made such a great, defining impression on this franchise and gave me the opportunity to be involved from Day 1 -- Clint Murchison, Tex Schramm and the great coach Tom Landry.

"It started a lot differently in 1960 when we were at the Cotton Bowl playing in front of 10,000 fans for the season finale. But here, tonight, is almost 100,000 in attendance. But thanks to these great men behind me and the many, many players who have worn the Cowboy uniform through the years for helping the Cowboys become America's Team by winning five Super Bowl trophies and putting 24 men into the Hall of Fame. There's no better testament than how much its fans care, and I hear from thousands of them from all over the world on my SiriusXM Radio show.

"For almost 60 years, the enormous bond between the Dallas Cowboys players and their fans has been unbreakable. I'm so proud to be part of the continual impact of this organization.

"Thank you, Jerry, for the great honor and thanks to every one of you here tonight and the millions of fans all around the world that support the greatest franchise in the world -- the Dallas Cowboys."

During his career as the Cowboys' vice president of player personnel from 1960-89, Brandt was responsible for the acquisition of 15 players who went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and 53 who made at least one Pro Bowl. He scouted black colleges before anyone one else did, converted players from other sports into All-Pros and was among the first to scout players from other countries.

Brandt, who is a senior analyst for NFL.com, is the third non-player enshrined into the Cowboys Ring of Honor. The two others -- original team president and general manager Tex Schramm, coach Tom Landry -- worked with Brandt in helping the Cowboys embark on an NFL-record streak of 20 consecutive winning seasons, including 13 divisional championships, five NFC crowns and victories in Super Bowls VI and XII.

In addition to Thursday's honor, Brandt is a finalist for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He needs 80 percent voting support by the 48-member selection committee that will cast votes the day before Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.