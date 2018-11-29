Chargers OC interviewing for Georgia Tech HC job

Georgia Tech is targeting a Yellow Jacket alumnus and veteran NFL coach for its vacant head coaching job.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt is slated to interview for the Georgia Tech head coaching gig prior to the Bolts' Sunday night game in Pittsburgh, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

ESPN first reported the development.

Longtime Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is retiring after the end of the season after 11 years with the university.

Whisenhunt played for Georgia Tech from 1980 to 1984 and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He has 22 years of coaching experience in the NFL and has been the head coach of two franchises: Arizona Cardinals (2007-2012), Tennessee Titans (2014-2015). Whisenhunt has spent just two seasons coaching in the college ranks as a special teams, tight ends and H-backs coach at Vanderbilt.

Whisenhunt has been the Bolts' offensive coordinator since 2016. Over that span, L.A. has ranked 14th, fourth and sixth in total offense and ninth, 13th and seventh in scoring offense.