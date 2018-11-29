Joe Flacco (hip) returns to Baltimore Ravens practice

The Baltimore Ravens are getting healthier at the quarterback position.

Joe Flacco, who has missed the past two games with a hip injury, returned to practice Thursday.

While the Ravens won't reveal Flacco's actual participation level until later in the afternoon when the injury report is released, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic noted that Flacco "was definitely limited" after observing the portion of practice open to the media.

Still, it would be a stretch for Flacco to play Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo previously reported that the team plans to start Jackson in Week 13.

The Ravens have won two straight games with Jackson under center and he has injected life to the offense with his legs, rushing for 190 yards and a touchdown in that span. As a team, the Ravens averaged an eye-popping 254.5 yards rushing over the past two games.

A likely scenario for Flacco surrounds a return in Week 14, provided he is able to put in a full week of practice. Either way, the Ravens appear in good shape if the team elects to stick with Jackson the rest of the way.