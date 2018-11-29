Texans RB D'Onta Foreman feels 'ready to go'

One of the hottest teams in the league could get stronger in the coming week.

The Houston Texans, owners of an eight-game winning streak, have until Dec. 6 to activate running back D'Onta Foreman from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

And Foreman believes he's ready to return and contribute.

"I feel good, I feel great," Foreman said Wednesday, via the Houston Chronicle. "I'm ready to go. I've been practicing. I feel very explosive. I'm cutting really good. I feel ready to go."

Foreman, who suffered an Achilles injury in Week 11 of the 2017 season, returned to practice on Nov. 14, which opened a 21-day window for the Texans to either activate him or keep him on the PUP list.

Head coach Bill O'Brien said earlier in the week that Foreman is progressing, but he didn't believe Foreman is all the way back from last year's injury. O'Brien added the Texans would play it smart with the running back's health and having the team's best interest in mind before making a final decision.

The Texans' backfield, currently anchored by running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue, has done well without Foreman, who totaled 410 yards (327 rushing) and two touchdowns in 10 games last year before suffering the Achilles injury.

Miller leads the team in rushing with 773 yards and three touchdowns on 157 carries, Blue ranks second with 392 yards and a touchdown, while dual-threat quarterback Deshaun Watson has 345 yards rushing. The Texans' ground game enters Week 13 ranked fourth in the league (136.5 yards per game).

Still, Foreman's potential return would add another weapon to an already potent offensive attack and his proclamation of regaining explosiveness provides a good sign he should be ready sooner than later.

Now, he needs to convince the coaching staff he is indeed ready for action with the Texans making a push for the postseason.