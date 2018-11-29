Andrew Luck, Drew Brees among Players of the Month

Andrew Luck is back, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. The AFC Offensive Player of the Month extended his streak of three passing touchdowns to eight games. He also completed 77.8 percent of his passes -- he's currently besting his previous season-high by five percent -- and averaged 308.3 yards in three November contests. More importantly, the Indianapolis Colts won all three times.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to trend upward. The third-year lineman collected five sacks and 12 tackles, including 11 solo, in three games this month. He also had three passes defensed and forced a fumble. His overall contribution has made him one of the league's highest-rated defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, as well as the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

It's safe to say Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker recovered from missing the first extra point of his career. And you knew he would. The AFC Special Teams Player of the Month made all eight of his field goal attempts in November and six PATs. In fact, he's made 17 consecutive kicks overall since his Week 7 flub. His 16 points against the Raiders accounted for nearly all of the difference in the Ravens' 34-17 win against the Raiders this past week. He banged home three field goals in a three-point win the previous week against the Bengals.

Drew Brees might be the NFL MVP. For now, he'll have to settle for NFC Offensive Player of the Month. The future Hall of Famer threw 15 touchdowns with one interception while guiding the New Orleans Saints to four November wins, including a shootout against the then-unbeaten Rams. Brees completed 74.3 percent of his throws to maintain his comfortable season lead over Matt Ryan (76.4-71.4) and stay on pace to break his own single-season record (72.0). That's how good he's been in Year 18.

Eddie Jackson is a scoring machine. The Bears safety returned two interceptions for touchdowns and returned a fumble for a touchdown in November. Chicago won all four games, including the two that Jackson recorded a pick-six by a single possession. The NFC Defensive Player of the Month also collected 15 tackles, four passes defensed and a tackle for loss, serving as a steady force on one of the league's most dominant defenses.

The Seattle Seahawks are often playing to the final possession, making punter Michael Dickson's ability to flip the field that much more valuable. He is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month after registering a net average of 47.4 yards on 16 punts. He placed five of those inside the 20, including four against the Chargers. The Seahawks' 44.8 average for the season is second in the NFL, with Dickson proving to be a first-year treasure.

Goodbye Hue Jackson, hello Freddie Kitchens. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has looked rejuvenated, if that's possible for a rookie, in three games with his new offensive coordinator. The first overall pick saw major upticks in production across the board this month, throwing nine touchdowns to just one interception while completing 73.8 percent of his passes. That earned him AFC Rookie of the Month honors.

If the 2018 draft were held again today, Leighton Vander Esch would probably go sooner than the 19th overall pick. The outside linebacker has been a playmaker for the Dallas Cowboys all season and especially in November. He tallied 39 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions in four games to earn NFC Rookie of the Month honors. Vander Esch helped a defensive resurgence in Dallas, which has won three games in a row to pull into a first-place tie in the NFC East.