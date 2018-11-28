ATN Podcast: Extended Trade Deadline & TNF Preview

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling - react to news of Washington signing LB Reuben Foster following his recent off-field issues (4:40), Jacksonville benching Blake Bortles (9:00) and Andy Dalton hits IR (13:55). After, the heroes break out their 'Extended Trade Deadline' deals (23:40), including - Odell catching TDs from Luck (24:20), Loose Cannon's unrequited love, Danny Playoff, moves back to NE (31:00)! Lastly, Dak, Zeke and Cooper battle NOLA on TNF (47:40)!

Listen to the podcast here: