Sam Darnold does QB drills for first time since injury

Sam Darnold is back to getting reps in on the practice field.

The New York Jets quarterback was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, as he took part in positional drills for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 9.

Video evidence:

Sam Darnold is participating in positional drills for the first time since his injury. Baby steps. #Jets pic.twitter.com/vsXlTcqNLN â Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 28, 2018

The news is at least a baby step for the rookie to return.

Darnold had previously only been a spectator during drills since suffering the injury on Nov. 4.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Jets need to see how Darnold's foot responds to workouts before determining when the rookie can return. A source noted to Rapoport that Week 14 is a more likely return date than this Sunday against the Titans.

Participating in drills is the first step in getting Darnold back under center, but the Jets won't push their franchise signal-caller onto the field until he's fully ready.