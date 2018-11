Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of NFL season

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season:

NFC

CLINCHED: None.

ELIMINATED: None.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

New Orleans clinches division title:

1) NO win + CAR loss or tie

2) NO tie + CAR loss

New Orleans clinches a playoff berth:

1) NO win

2) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA loss

3) NO tie + WAS loss + MIN loss

4) NO tie + WAS loss + SEA tie + MIN tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Rams clinch division title:

1) LAR win

2) SEA loss

3) LAR tie + SEA tie

Rams clinch a playoff berth:

1) LAR tie + WAS loss + MIN loss or tie

2) LAR tie + WAS loss + CAR loss

3) LAR tie + DAL loss + MIN loss or tie

4) LAR tie + DAL loss + CAR loss

5) LAR tie + MIN loss or tie + CAR loss

AFC

CLINCHED: None.

ELIMINATED: None.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kansas City clinches a playoff berth:

1) KC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss + TEN loss or tie

2) KC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + CIN loss or tie

3) KC win + MIA loss or tie + IND loss + HOU loss or tie + BAL loss + LAC loss