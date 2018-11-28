Injuries: Jalen Ramsey (knee) not expected to practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off preparations for Week 13's game against the Colts a little banged up in the defensive secondary.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) is not expected to practice Wednesday, the Jaguars announced.

It is unclear when Ramsey, who was limited in practice last week with a groin injury, hurt his knee when considering he played on all 58 defensive snaps during Week 12's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Ramsey's status for Sunday's game should become clearer as the week progresses, but coach Doug Marrone does not seem optimistic the cornerback will be ready to face Indianapolis, saying there's a "high-level of concern" surrounding his availability.

The Jaguars also announced wide receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Wednesday:

1. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport this week that the status of Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) will be taken one day at a time after the second-year quarterback missed his only game of the season last Thursday. Backup QB Chase Daniel, who led the Bears to a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, will start in Trubisky's place again if need be.

2. Cincinnati Bengals star wideout A.J. Green (toe) says he will be back this Sunday against the Denver Broncos after missing three games.

3. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced tight end Jack Doyle has been released from the hospital on Wednesday following a procedure on his kidney. Doyle was placed on injured reserve on Monday after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

In other Colts injury news, running back Marlon Mack remains in the concussion protocol, while center Ryan Kelly (knee) will not practice Wednesday.

4. The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant (achilles) on injured reserve, and promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

5. Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says veteran tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, and also announced the entire team will have a lighter practice day with so many players dealing with injuries. Wide receiver Trevor Davis has already been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

6. Detroit Lions cornerback and return man Jamal Agnew (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday after being activated from injured reserve. Agnew suffered a partially torn ligament in his left knee in Week 5, but avoided surgery to make a full recovery.

7. The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Derrick Shelby (groin) on injured reserve.