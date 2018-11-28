Injuries: Jalen Ramsey (knee) misses Jags practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars kick off preparations for Week 13's game against the Colts a little banged up in the defensive secondary.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.

It is unclear when Ramsey, who was limited in practice last week with a groin injury, hurt his knee when considering he played on all 58 defensive snaps during Week 12's 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Ramsey's status for Sunday's game should become clearer as the week progresses, but coach Doug Marrone does not seem optimistic the cornerback will be ready to face Indianapolis, saying there's a "high-level of concern" surrounding his availability.

The Jaguars also announced wide receiver DJ Chark (quadriceps) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are not expected to practice Wednesday.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Wednesday:

1. Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry (heel) returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 11. Berry officially was listed as a limited participant, while wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) did not practice.

2. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder) officially was a limited participant at practice. Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters the team will take it day by day with Trubisky. Backup QB Chase Daniel, who led the Bears to a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, will start in Trubisky's place again if need be.

3. Cincinnati Bengals star wideout A.J. Green (toe) says he will be back this Sunday against the Denver Broncos after missing three games. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (hip) and tackle Cordy Glenn (back) did not practice on Wednesday.

4. Aqib Talib was at Rams practice Wednesday as he continues his path back from early season ankle surgery.

#Rams CB Aqib Talib practicing today as he returns from ankle surgery. Sean McVay adjusted practice schedule because of rain, making today a full session, and said that may help team gauge sooner if Talib is ready to be activated Sunday against the #Lions. pic.twitter.com/spQ35yxGm7 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2018

4. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced tight end Jack Doyle has been released from the hospital on Wednesday following a procedure on his kidney. Doyle was placed on injured reserve on Monday after suffering the injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The Colts added tight end Clive Walford from free agency to add depth in light of Doyle's season ending injury.

In other Colts injury news, running back Marlon Mack remains in the concussion protocol. Also missing practice on Wednesday were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin), tight end Eric Ebron (back), and center Ryan Kelly (knee).

5. The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant (achilles) on injured reserve, and promoted WR Isaiah Ford to the active roster.

6. Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says veteran tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, and also announced the entire team will have a lighter practice day with so many players dealing with injuries. Players that did not practice at all include defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/thumb), and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin). Wide receiver Trevor Davis has already been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

7. Detroit Lions cornerback and return man Jamal Agnew (knee) returned to practice on Wednesday after being activated from injured reserve. Agnew suffered a partially torn ligament in his left knee in Week 5, but avoided surgery to make a full recovery.

In other Lions news, running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

8. The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Derrick Shelby (groin) on injured reserve.

9. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced wide receiver Eli Rogers (knee) has returned to practice on Wednesday. Rogers started the season on the PUP List while recovering from a torn ACL and he still remains there today, but is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster within the next 21 days.

10. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) was spotted doing drills at Wednesday's practice, and was officially listed as a limited participant. Wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) did not practice.

11. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (hip), running back Alex Collins (foot), running back Gus Edwards (undisclosed), safety Tony Jefferson (ankle), cornerback Tavon Young (groin) and cornerback Jimmy Smith topped a long list of starters not practicing on Wednesday. Guard Marshal Yanda, safety Eric Weddle, and wide receiver Michael Crabtree also weren't practicing, but the veterans were given the day off. Tackle James Hurst (back) practiced for the first time since Oct. 20.

12. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Cody Latimer (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve.

13. New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game in Dallas. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (toe), guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), and defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) all practiced in full on Wednesday after being limited in the days prior.

14. Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's home stand against the Saints after being unable to practice all week. Guard Zack Martin (knee) is also questionable, but has been a limited participant in practice. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin), tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist), and defensive end David Irving have been ruled out.

15. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) and center Travis Swanson (ankle) were the only ones to miss practice on Wednesday.

16. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stephon Diggs (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday.

17. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (knee) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, while tight end Dwayne Allen (knee) did not practice.

18. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (back), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), and cornerback Donte Jackson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday.

19. San Diego Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Willaims (quad) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

20. The Seattle Seahawks activated running back J.D. McKissic (foot) from the injured reserve list and added him to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. The second-year back had returned to practice last week after starting the season on IR, and could be available to play as early as this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, according to head coach Pete Carroll.