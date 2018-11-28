Jaguars' Carlos Hyde frustrated with lack of carries

Carlos Hyde started five of the first six games, averaging 20 touches per tilt. Then the Cleveland Browns traded him to Jacksonville.

Since being sent to the Jaguars as Leonard Fournette insurance, Hyde has 27 total touches in four games played. The 28-year-old is unhappy with how he's being used.

"I went from starter [Cleveland] to not getting the ball at all, down to third string," Hyde said, via The Florida Times-Union. "Yes, it's frustrating but I have to be patient for my time to come back around. When it comes, I'll be ready."

Hyde should see more carries at least for one week after Fournette's one-game suspension for inciting a scuffle against the Bills last week was upheld on Wednesday.

Last week, the Jags galloped for 225 rushing yards against Buffalo but were held to 53 yards in the second half after Fournette's ejection. Hyde took 10 totes Sunday -- a personal high in Jacksonville -- with six coming after Fournette's booting.

"The only reason I got more [carries] was because Leonard went out," Hyde said. "I just want to play more and be more involved."

In four games since becoming a Jag, the running back has earned 27 carries for 93 yards and no TDs. Even before the trade to Jacksonville, Hyde was a middling runner this season, averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry between the two stops.

With Fournette out and quarterback Cody Kessler taking over for Blake Bortles, the Jags will need Hyde to help carry the water Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. If he does well, perhaps Hyde will get his wish and earn more touches down the stretch. If not, he'll likely be back on the free-agent market this offseason.