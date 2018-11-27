DDFP: Michael Brockers & magic lounge chair ride with MJD

Dave Dameshek leaves Studio 66 to go on a magic lounge chair ride with Maurice Jones-Drew instead of a carpet due to Shek's bad back. MJD and Shek kibitz about the Jaguars loss (2:50) and if the Steelers trust James Conner the way they trusted Le'Veon Bell (6:30)? They also debate if Baker Mayfield's attitude towards former coach Hue Jackson is justified or not (10:42)? Next, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Michael Brockers joins the show and chats about Shek's missed high five with Gerald Everett (20:40), if the team cares about the #1 seed in the NFC (25:00) and who is the Rams MVP of this season (30:33)?

