Big Ben says he's 'not going to worry about' INTs

Ben Roethlisberger is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL through 12 weeks, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback isn't going to apologize for the turnovers.

Roethlisberger is tied with Ryan Fitzpatrick with 12 INTs on the season, behind only rookie Sam Darnold's 14.

"I'm a quarterback that is going to go out and sling it," Big Ben said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan. "I'm not going to worry about interceptions. I hate doing them, they bother me. But I'm going to go out and play my game and try and help us win football games. Basketball right, you miss threes. Do they stop shooting? No, because you trust yourself."

Indeed, shooters shoot. And Roethlisberger is a shooter.

The Steelers quarterback has attempted 472 passes this season, most in the NFL -- second-most is Vikings QB Kirk Cousins with 447. Big Ben is averaging one interception every 39.3 passes. For comparison, second-year gunslinger Patrick Mahomes is averaging one interception every 39.1 pass attempts.

The issue for Roethlisberger has been that the INTs have come in bunches this season. The past two games he's thrown five interceptions. In those games the Steelers have a 0-7 turnover ratio, something coach Mike Tomlin noted Tuesday needed to change.

Roethlisberger didn't just dismiss the interceptions on Tuesday, he also didn't take it easy on rookie receiver James Washington, who dropped a deep shot Sunday against Denver when he dove for the ball instead of continuing to run through the play.

"James needs to run through that and it's a touchdown," Roethlisberger said. "We need him to bounce back."

Ben is absolutely right about that.