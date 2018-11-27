Injuries: Cowboys LT Smith (neck) will miss practice

The Dallas Cowboys could be without left tackle Tyron Smith when they face the NFC-leading New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

Coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that Smith would miss practice and is a game-time decision due to a neck injury.

Smith was active during the Thanksgiving victory over the Washington Redskins but didn't play a single snap. Cameron Fleming took over the left tackle duties.

The Cowboys could give Smith another week to rest before a pivotal NFC East matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday.

1. Texans receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is still day-to-day, but coach Bill O'Brien is hopeful he will play against the Browns. As for running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles), O'Brien said, "I don't think he's all the way back." Foreman is in a 21-day window in which the Texans will make a decision if he will return to the 53-man roster.

2. Panthers receiver and returner Damiere Byrd suffered a broken arm in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported according to sources, and the expectation is that the team will place him on injured reserve to end his season.

3. Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (hip) will be limited in practice, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. In other Pittsburgh news, tight end Xavier Grimble is in concussion protocol, linebacker Bud Dupree has a pectoral injury that could limit him and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (ankle) are expected to practice Wednesday.

4. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) has been placed on injured reserve. Sendejo was injured in Week 5 against the Eagles.

5. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead (shoulder) is not expected to play Thursday against the Cowboys, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday. However, Jermon Bushrod will continue to fill in. "You plug in a guy that Drew Brees knows extremely well in Jermon Bushrod, who remember [was in] two Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl protecting that left side for Drew Brees several years back," Palmer said. "He thought about retirement, comes back in this role and now in this time that Armstead is out is able to fill in."