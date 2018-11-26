Malcolm Butler exits game for concussion evaluation

Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler left for the locker room shortly before halftime to undergo evaluation for a concussion during Monday night's game against the Houston Texans.

Butler suffered the injury with the Titans trailing, 21-10, with less than three minutes to go in the first half. After being examined in the sideline medical tent, he walked under his own power to the locker room. He didn't join the Titans on the field for the second half.

Butler's absence will continue to complicate life for the Tennessee secondary, which struggled to contain the Deshaun Watson-led passing game in the first half. Watson, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Lamar Miller proved a challenge for the Titans to contain through the first 30 minutes.

The Titans will be leaning on Adoree' Jackson and LeShaun Sims to try to keep the Texans' passing game under control with Butler sidelined. Butler, who entered the season as the Titans' top corner after playing his first four seasons in New England, has recorded 44 tackles, one interception and a sack this season.

In addition to Butler, Texans rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee is questionable to return after suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter.