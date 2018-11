In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- recap all of Week 12 including the Thanksgiving games. The heroes break down the Seahawks win over Carolina (2:38), the Browns pulling out a win with old Coach Hue Jackson on the sidelines (21:34) and another Jacksonville loss (45:05). As always, the heroes break down the Sunday Night game to close the show (1:08:36). Are the Packers done this season?

Listen to the podcast below: