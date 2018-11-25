Philip Rivers completes first 25 passes to set NFL mark

Philip Rivers set two NFL records Sunday.

The Chargers quarterback completed his first 25 passes during Los Angeles' 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals, breaking Mark Brunell's record of 22 straight completions to open a game in 2006. It's also the most completions at any point in a game.

The record-setting throw came on a 4-yard TD pass to Keenan Allen.

Ryan Tannehill also completed 25 passes in a row for the Dolphins, but over a two-game span in 2015.

While quarterbacks Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes have dominated the MVP conversation, Rivers is asserting himself as a darkhorse candidate by having the best season of his 15-year career. He came into Sunday having completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards with 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Through three quarters against the Cardinals, Rivers had completed 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns before getting pulled as Geno Smith finished the game.