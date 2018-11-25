Chargers' Melvin Gordon (knee) questionable to return

The Los Angeles Chargers might have to go the rest of Sunday's game without running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and is questionable to return, the Chargers announced.

The star running back was a hurt on a reverse after being tackled in the backfield by Cardinals defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who hit Gordon's right knee while falling down. Gordon received attention on the field before being taken to the trainer's area on the sideline.

Before being designated as questionable to return, Gordon amassed 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

The Chargers currently lead the Cardinals 35-10 midway through the third quarter, so sitting Gordon the rest of the game makes sense.