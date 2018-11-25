Bengals QB Andy Dalton ruled out with thumb injury

Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury in the second half Sunday and did not return to Cincinnati's 35-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Dalton suffered the injury while chasing after a botched snap that went over his head. Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recovered the ball on the Cincy 7 and Cleveland scored two plays later.

Dalton had completed 10 of 17 passes for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception before leaving. The Bengals, however, were trailing, 28-7, when Dalton left the game. Jeff Driskel had appeared briefly in two games for the Bengals this season prior to Sunday and was unable to muster a comeback.

Dalton wasn't the only significant injury the Bengals suffered. Third-year cornerback Tony McRae was taken off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter after suffering a concussion. Bengals players were huddled around McRae as he was strapped the stretcher with his helmet on.